Cheaper iPad goes on sale Friday

Are you looking to buy or upgrade an iPad?

Apple is making that easier with the next edition of the device, which is notably cheaper.

After dropping the "Air" in the title, the next version of the device is simply called "iPad," and will go on sale Friday starting at $329, according to the company.

This entry level price is WiFi only and includes 32 GB of storage. Of course, the price increases for more storage, and also increases if you want cellular connectivity.

The latest iPad comes equipped with an A9 chip, featuring a brighter display.

“iPad is the world’s most popular tablet. Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it.”

Apple says you buy the new iPad starting Friday from apple.com. It'll also be available in Apple Stores next week.

