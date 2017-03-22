Cheaper iPad goes on sale Friday

One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.More >
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.More >
Authorities say a Union City man spotted urinating at a Los Angeles County light-rail station had a weapons cache that included silencers, a rifle, handgun and perhaps 150 rounds of ammunition.More >
Authorities say a Union City man spotted urinating at a Los Angeles County light-rail station had a weapons cache that included silencers, a rifle, handgun and perhaps 150 rounds of ammunition.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >