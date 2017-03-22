Researchers say Fulton County is in eviction epidemic

CBS46 is digging into a startling new study about renters in our region. Researchers say Fulton County is in the middle of an eviction epidemic, leading the nation in the rate of home renters who are evicted, or put on notice of eviction.

William Cowley showed me the eviction notice he took to court and won from 2016.

I met April Hill outside the Fulton County Courthouse. Hill was at the court due to an eviction notice.

"I'm here answering an eviction warrant filed for a landlord," says Hill.

She's fighting to stay in her rental home.

"They're alleging I have too many people living there and I have not paid the rent," says Hill. "I'm alleging I am withholding the rent due to a lack of repairs."

She's afraid she and her kids could get kicked to the curb.

Hill's story isn't rare. A recent Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta study found that in other big cities, like Cleveland, 11 percent of renters received eviction notices, while 7 percent received notices in Chicago.

In Fulton County -- 22 percent!

Digging into the study's numbers, I found the 30344 zip code, which includes East Point, where landlords served a whopping 46 percent of rental households with an eviction notice in 2015.

The second-highest percentage was 44 percent served with an eviction notice in the Fulton County zip code of 30291, which includes Union City. This was tied with zip code 30337, which includes College Park.

"That's amazing, that's astronomical," says Hill.

Hill is going to fight the eviction in court, but worries about losing.

"This eviction's going to stay on our credit so long that even if we make the requirements as far as the money, our rental history won't allow us to go further, so it's ridiculous."

The study also found that large corporate landlords are more likely to file eviction notices than smaller landlords.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.