Man suspected of targeting late-night workers now in custody

A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A teenager accused of shooting two men to death who were trying to sell him a dirt bike in Walton County is in court Thursday.More >
A teenager accused of shooting two men to death who were trying to sell him a dirt bike in Walton County is in court Thursday.More >
A bond hearing is being held Friday for a man charged in the death of his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
A bond hearing is being held Friday for a man charged in the death of his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.More >
Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.More >
Dozens of people are picking up the pieces after violent storms flooded a DeKalb County apartment complex, damaging the foundation and causing a partial roof collapse.More >
Dozens of people are picking up the pieces after violent storms flooded a DeKalb County apartment complex, damaging the foundation and causing a partial roof collapse.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >