Man suspected of targeting late-night workers now in custody

A man accused of targeting late-night workers in DeKalb County is jailed after he was arrested Thursday.

Police say Jerome Paige Junior robbed and sexually assaulted two women at the same shopping center on Candler Road near Decatur on two separate nights.

Paige was captured on video during one of the attacks. In the March 11 video, Paige -- armed with a knife -- is seen demanding money from a female worker at a Little Caesars Pizza. He then forces the woman into a corner where he assaults her sexually, police said. A co-worker sees what's happening and calls police as the attacker walks away with the money.

CBS46 News spoke off camera with the woman in the video. She declined an on-camera interview, but said she just wanted to make it home to see her children.

A similar incident happened late Tuesday at a laundromat two doors down. Police believe Paige followed two customers -- a man and woman -- as they left the laundromat. Investigators say he approached them and led them to believe he had a gun. Paige allegedly robbed the pair and sexually assaulted the woman.

Paige is now facing charges in the case.

