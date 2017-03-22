Marietta grandmother thanks strangers for rescuing her from crash

A Marietta grandmother is saying thank you to strangers who came to her rescue. They helped pull her from her car after a violent crash on Marietta Square.

The 74-year-old woman asked that we not show her face, or use her name.

"I thought as soon as I get through the light, I will pull over," she said.

She says she is embarrassed she fell asleep at the wheel.

"That was the last thing I knew until I heard the crumpling of the car," she said.

Her car was drivers-side up, wedged against a light pole. The crash occurred right in front of the historic Strand Theater, which was the sight of a TV commercial shoot Wednesday afternoon.

Strand Theater General Manager Cassi Costoulas was in a meeting on the second floor Tuesday just after 4 p.m., and went out the window and onto the Strand Marquee to see what happened after hearing the crash.

"Immediately, people are running through the streets to come help, cars are stopping," Costoulas said. "Marine runs across, immediately making sure that everything is safe, and then, climbing up the car, and then on the other side, the other gentlemen came in, he was walking his dog, handed his dog off and went to work."

"There was a man peering in my window, saying, 'Are you alright?'" the accident victim recalled.

The two men climbed in the car and helped her get out. Almost immediately after helping her out, the two men left.

Marietta police posted a thank you to the men on social media, but the woman in the accident says she never got a chance.

"Those gentlemen, they were kind, they were caring. I don't have their names. I have no way to thank them," the woman said.

She hopes her gratitude shared with CBS46 will reach them.

"I love them, absolutely love them," she said. “I can't appreciate it enough. I don't know what else I can say to them."

The woman walked away from the crash with some minor scratches to her neck from the seat belt, and she says for that, she is thanking a higher power.

