Plane diverted to Atlanta due to engine problem - CBS46 News

Plane diverted to Atlanta due to engine problem

By WGCL Digital Team
File photo of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: WGCL) File photo of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

An airplane had to be diverted to Atlanta Wednesday night after a problem with its engine.

ExpressJet Flight 4285 took off from Houston and was headed for Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport when it declared an emergency, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department says the plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport without incident.

