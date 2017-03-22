Plane diverted to Atlanta due to engine problem

An airplane had to be diverted to Atlanta Wednesday night after a problem with its engine.

ExpressJet Flight 4285 took off from Houston and was headed for Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport when it declared an emergency, according to a spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department says the plane landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport without incident.

