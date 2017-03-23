Memorial service planned for infant who died in NW Atlanta house fire

UPDATE: The Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed that the woman, 28-year-old Rhonda Johnson, died on Friday. Her 3-month-old infant's name was Dionysus Christian.

A memorial service for Dionysus Christian is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church but the family is asking to be allowed to grieve alone. The burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Gardens on Ono Road in Palmetto.

-----

A house fire in northwest Atlanta left an infant dead and a woman hospitalized with critical injuries Thursday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at an abandoned home near the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell and Paines Avenue.

The home was believed to be vacant, but when firefighters did a search, they found the woman lying on the floor with severe burns and injuries. (She was believed to be squatting in the boarded up house).

She was taken to an area hospital where she is currently in critical condition. Doctors said she suffered burn injuries on 70 percent of her body, and she is the mother of the 3-month-old deceased infant.

"It is upsetting to see a victim, especially a child," said Atlanta Fire Department Sergeant Cortez Stafford. "We all have families and we all have children and that affects us."

It took firefighters 20 minutes to contain the fire, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating to find out what caused it.

Infant dead, woman critically injured in NW Atlanta house fire @cbs46 is LIVE at the scene at 4:30 https://t.co/go5V6tGwZz pic.twitter.com/4sNKSMeOnR — CBS46 (@cbs46) March 23, 2017

