One dead, two injured following shooting in Decatur

A man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a shooting in DeKalb County late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Snapfinger Drive in Decatur.

According to police, officers were called to the scene after getting a call about shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found three men inside a vehicle with gun shot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene while the two others were taken to an area hospital. One of those men remains in critical condition while the other is in stable condition.

Ages and identities have yet to be released.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and it is unclear what prompted the shooting.

