Would you pay $30 to watch a movie at home that's still in theaters?

Hollywood is mulling an idea that could soon allow consumers to watch movies at home soon after their release, but it will definitely cost you.

Several studios are thinking of charging a $30 fee to view the film 30 to 45 days after its release.

CBS46 wants to know what you think. Would you pay $30 to watch a just-released movie in the comfort of your home?

Vote in our online poll!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.