Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash, victim ID'd

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash along Georgia 400 in Fulton County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just north of the Lenox Road exit in Buckhead.

Police say the driver was behind the wheel of a Honda that crashed into an SUV, causing it to overturn.

One of the passengers inside the SUV, identified by police as 17 year-old Mauricio Oliveros, was killed while the driver and four others were injured.

The crash backed up traffic on the roadway for several miles.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.