Young girl allegedly misdiagnosed with stomach pain dies of leukemia

A 10 year-old girl initially admitted to the hospital with severe stomach pains has died of complications of leukemia after she was allegedly misdiagnosed by doctors.

According to a GoFundMe page, N'Khemya King Matthews complained of a stomach ache and fever and she was rushed to the emergency room. She was initially diagnosed with strep throat and given an antibiotic shot and sent home.

Hours later, N'Khemya complained of intense stomach pains and was rushed, once again to the emergency room. Upon her return, doctors found an elevated white blood cell count and determined that she had leukemia.

Emergency surgery was performed and after showing signs of improvement, she passed away just days later.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.