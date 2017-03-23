Brush fire snarls traffic on Downtown Connector at I-20

One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.More >
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.More >
Authorities say a Union City man spotted urinating at a Los Angeles County light-rail station had a weapons cache that included silencers, a rifle, handgun and perhaps 150 rounds of ammunition.More >
Authorities say a Union City man spotted urinating at a Los Angeles County light-rail station had a weapons cache that included silencers, a rifle, handgun and perhaps 150 rounds of ammunition.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 year old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 year old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Minnesota chapter is calling for an investigation into a police department after year-old dash cam footage of a traffic stop was recently released.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Minnesota chapter is calling for an investigation into a police department after year-old dash cam footage of a traffic stop was recently released.More >