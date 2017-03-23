Boy dies day after parents, 2 sisters die in highway crash

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy has died a day after a north Florida crash on Interstate 75 killed his parents and two sisters.

News outlets report that the crash occurred near Gainesville Sunday morning when the family’s rental car hit the back of a disabled tractor-trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Nathan Russell, 35-year-old Lynda Russell, 10-year-old Natayah Russell and 15-year-old La’Nyah Russell were killed. Nathan Russell Jr. was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died Monday afternoon.

Reports show the family was returning home to South Florida from a trip to Georgia when the crash occurred.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.