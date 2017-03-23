Several charges against Ceasar Mitchell dropped

The state ethics commission has dropped several charges against Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell.

That was decided during a hearing Thursday morning. Mitchell is still facing several violations that he and his lawyers acknowledge.

Mitchell, who is running for mayor, is outpacing all of the other candidates in the race.

He was originally accused of failing to report $300,000 worth of campaign contributions and expenses. He was also accused of using Political Action Committee money to reimburse himself for things like Atlanta Falcons tickets and newspaper subscriptions.

"I'm not saying Mr. Mitchell's council or campaign did ill will or stole money or subsidized lifestyle," said Robert Lane, ethics board staff member. "I'm not saying any of that. But they were more litigious than Mr. Smith and that explains the difference in percentage is higher."

During Thursday's hearing, the ethics board dropped those accusations of inappropriate reimbursements and several of the unaccounted-for transactions have now been disclosed.

"It was just sloppy accounting practices as caused a failure to disclose some of the amounts that should have been disclosed," said Mitchell's attorney, Frank Strickland.

Mitchell must pay an $8,000 civil penalty for 10 separate violations and he'll also have to pay $375 in late fees.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.