GA Highway Safety Patrol, teenager promote safe driving at auto show

Gabriel Howlan, an 8th grader at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, collaborated with the National Road Safety Foundation and the Georgia Highway Safety Patrol to make a PSA on safe driving.

Harris Blackwood, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety , said the state is seeing an increasing amount of accidents that are indicative of distracted driving.

The Georgia Highway Safety Patrol (GHSP) collaborated with Atlanta’s 35th Annual International Auto Show on Wednesday to promote safe driving and highlight areas of concern among teenage drivers.

Harris Blackwood, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said the state is seeing an increasing amount of accidents that are indicative of distracted driving.

“We’re losing young adults who are busy with smartphones,” said Blackwood.

Safety technology

Blackwood and his office partners with manufacturers at events like auto shows to make the public aware of ways they can stay safe on the roads.

Chevrolet, who was featured at the auto show, is one of many automakers who are constantly working to implement “safety technology” in their latest models.

One of the models showcased at the event included several customizable features (from setting parental limits on volume to driving speed). Its front panel featured a digital “report card,” which monitors and records data about the trip—distance traveled, speed and usage of safety mechanisms—and can be accessed by the owner remotely.

Models also featured “backseat” technology, which is an alert system that reminds you of toddlers or infants still in the vehicle when you park. This long overdue technology was in response to several hot car deaths across the nation, most notably the Justin Ross Harris trial, which shook Georgia residents in 2014.

By teens, for teens

Experts say that driving ability can be impaired by visual, audio and overall cognitive distractions.

Although vehicles are constantly being updated to incorporate features such as more advanced stopping, higher quality air bags and assistance programs, Blackwood believes much of the initiative still relies heavily on the drivers themselves.

To ensure that safety resonates with young drivers, his office recently worked with an Atlanta area teenager known for thinking ahead of the curve.

Gabriel Howlan, an 8th grader at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, collaborated with the GHSP and National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) to create a Public Service Announcement denouncing the use of cell phones while driving. (Out of nearly 200 entries, Howlan's PSA was the winner in a contest the foundation was hosting).

Georgia State Law prohibits 15 to 18-year-old drivers from using a cell phone in the car at all, which is not always known among this age group, given the prevalence of social media in everyday activity.

Howlan called it a “legitimate problem in the world,” and wanted the motto “Turn it OFF!” to resonate with his peers.

Click here for a link to watch the PSA

The Georgia Highway Safety Patrol encourages everyone to visit their website and Twitter page for more information on how to keep your family and friends safe and where they need to be without injury.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.