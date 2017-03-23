Elementary school locked down due to shooting in Kennesaw

An elementary school had to be locked down Thursday afternoon after a shooting in Kennesaw.

A spokesperson with Kennesaw police say a 16 year-old boy was shot in the abdomen in the Baker Heights Subdivision. The shooting was in the area of Clairsbrook Lane, according to the spokesperson.

Baker Elementary School was locked down because of the shooting, but the lockdown has since been lifted, according to a spokesperson with Cobb County Schools.

Police said the shooting victim was taken to the hospital, but provided no additional information. No suspects are in custody.

