Changes made to proposed domestic terrorism bill

Supporters argue a domestic terrorism bill in Georgia will strengthen domestic terrorism laws. Opponents claim it will intimidate protesters.

Originally, the bill was going to setup a state separate Department of Homeland Security, but that is no longer happening. It said the crime had to be tied to an ideology, and that's no longer in the wording.

There are other changes involving the language, but does it go too far, or not far enough?

We caught up with the Eptings as they patiently waited, hoping for the opportunity to speak up at a committee hearing on domestic terrorism at the State Capitol.

"It's important to speak out when you think your rights are being challenged," says Nita Epting.

They've protested in the past against war and other causes. And the Eptings are concerned the Senate bill to redefine a domestic terrorist could cause more harm than good by labeling protesters domestic terrorists. That's if, according to the bill, by protesting, a district attorney or attorney general believes there's evidence that a person's intent was to cause serious injury, death or causes major damage or destruction of critical infrastructure, like bridges.

"Nothing protects the people," says Rick Epting. "It says it's to protect people against domestic terrorists, but really, it's just, how do we punish people more?"

As a former police officer, law enforcement analyst Vincent Hill says he wants law enforcement to be protected, but...

"When you start to say there's an intent to cause serious bodily harm or death, that's kind of vague," says Hill.

And that's why a measure to help has left some, like the Eptings, concerned about its potential effects.

The bill's sponsor was unavailable for an on-camera interview, but his chief of staff says the intent was never to rope in protesters. He also says another protection for protesters is that you have to be found guilty of a felony to be charged as a domestic terrorist. It couldn't be for a misdemeanor, like disorderly conduct.

The bill now goes to the Rules Committee.

