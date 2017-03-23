MARTA considering changes funded by sales tax

MARTA has been hosting several listening sessions around metro Atlanta. They want to hear from the public about what projects should be funded by the half-cent sales tax passed in 2016.

Just like MARTA is considering going further west, they are also considering adding some transit options to the east. But I learned they are also in talks with ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to play a role in getting riders to and from stations.

MARTA gets people around metro Atlanta, but it doesn't go everywhere. The transit service is looking to change some of that with revenue from the half-cent sales tax.

"Folks wanted better services to and from MARTA rail stations, so we were really open to a variety of options," says MARTA Asst. General Manger Benjamin Limmer.

MARTA is also considering adding more transportation options for people heading east from Atlanta. This would not be a rail service and it would cost extra money.

For some in DeKalb County, it would be worth paying a little more.

"We need better transportation. We need it more frequent and we need further reach," says a MARTA rider.

I checked and MARTA does not have a time table for any of these plans to be presented and decided on.

