Braves roll out new food menus at Suntrust Park

A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning..More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Minnesota chapter is calling for an investigation into a police department after year-old dash cam footage of a traffic stop was recently released.More >
