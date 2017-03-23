Braves roll out new food menus at Suntrust Park

Eight days before the Braves play their first game at SunTrust Park, the team showcased its new selection of food menus around the stadium. The variety of cuisine varies from Asian, to Mexican, American and other styles, with all food being prepared on site.

"Everything is made in house, we're doing all the salsas, everything," said Peter Smithing, Executive Chef with Delaware North food services. "We're a very chef-driven company, so we want to elevate every part of the food."

The items will come at an elevated cost. Many single serving selections are $10 or more, with sodas costing $7. Kids value meals are also $7, and include a hot dog, drink, and chips.

"We're still selling a $5 and $7 ticket here at SunTrust Park, and from a food and beverage standpoint we have value packages where you can still buy hot dogs at $4.75," said Braves Executive VP Mike Plant. "If you have the right quality service and the right quality food, people are willing to pay a reasonable price for that."

Per new security rules from Major League Baseball, outside food is no longer allowed inside stadiums. Only un-opened bottles of water are permitted inside.

