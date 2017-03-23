2 tornadoes confirmed in north Georgia from Tuesday

Two tornadoes have been confirmed in north Georgia from Tuesday.

It was a day that saw 33 severe thunderstorm warnings issued in north Georgia.

(MORE: Powerful storms move through north Georgia)

Both tornadoes were very short-lived, not lasting longer than a minute, according to the National Weather Service. Of course, even short-lived tornadoes can produce damage, which was the case on Tuesday.

(MORE: Photos of north Georgia storms)

A twister touched down in Barrow County at 9:03 p.m. It was an EF-0 with 85 mph winds. Meanwhile, another twister touched down in Jackson County, also at 9:03 p.m. It was an EF-1 twister with 95 mph winds.

A man died in Jackson County after a tree fell on his home.

(MORE: Storm knocks down tree, killing homeowner in Jackson County)

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.