Fire forces evacuation at Gwinnett Place Mall

A fire forced an evacuation at Gwinnett Place Mall on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department says there was a smoldering fire in a shoe repair machine inside the Heel Quick store on the second floor of the mall.

An employee was working at the machine when the fire started, but was able to escape, according to authorities.

The fire was contained to just the Heel Quick store, but officials say the entire mall was evacuated because of smoke.

Officials say the fire was mostly contained by the sprinkler suppression system, which cause extensive water damage to the store, and caused water to leak to the floor below the store.

There were no injures in the incident, according to the spokesperson.

