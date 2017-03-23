Fire forces evacuation at Gwinnett Place Mall

Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on what punishment fellow commissioner Tommy Hunter will face after calling Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig".More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Minnesota chapter is calling for an investigation into a police department after year-old dash cam footage of a traffic stop was recently released.More >
