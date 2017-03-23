Missing 12-year-old in Alpharetta found safe - CBS46 News

Missing 12-year-old in Alpharetta found safe

By WGCL Digital Team
ALPHARETTA, GA (CBS46) -

A 12-year-old child has been found after being reported missing in Alpharetta. 

Police sent a missing persons alert for Michael Burns Thursday afternoon, saying he was last seen in the 100 block of Pine Tree Circle. 

CBS46 confirmed Thursday evening that Burns was found, and is safe. 

