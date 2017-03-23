Drunk driver is sentenced to prison

Courtney Alysabeth Washbourne, 39, pled guilty on March 23 to vehicular homicide, disregarding a traffic control device and having an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

While driving a red Nissan on August 21, 2016, Washbourne approached a red light on Johnson Ferry road and did not stop. Instead she drove straight through it, striking three vehicles including a red Toyota. That Toyota was driven by 59- year old Sharon Freeman of Roswell.

Freeman, who was a beloved mother and grandmother was taken to Kennestone Hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

“Ms. Washbourne made life-changing decisions that day when she consumed alcohol and drove her motor vehicle. The family of Ms. Freeman will never be the same. With a prior DUI from 2009, Ms. Washbourne knew there were serious consequences to drinking and driving,” said ADA Patricia Hull, who leads the vehicular homicide unit in the DA’s Office.

After accepting the guilty plea, Washbourne was sentenced to fifteen years, with eight years to serve behind bars and the rest will be spent on probation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



