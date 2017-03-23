Deputies arrested, accused of stealing from police storage

Two Gwinnett County deputies were arrested after being accused of stealing from their own police storage area.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office says that on March 18, Deputy Ronnie Rodriguez took unused property from a supply storage area without authorization and delivered some of the items to Deputy Jason Cowburn.

Rodriguez was charged with felony theft by taking and violation of oath by a public officer, while Cowburn was charged with theft by receiving and violation of oath by a public officer.

Police say both men turned themselves in on Wednesday and have since bonded out of jail.

Rodriguez was with the sheriff's office for 14 years, while Cowburn was with the sheriff's office for 11 years.

Both were placed on administrative leave and cold face termination from the department.

