Man shot near Waffle House in DeKalb County

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in a plaza next to a Waffle House in DeKalb County on Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There are no suspects in custody, according to authorities.

