Man dies after shooting in Clayton County

Police are searching for someone who shot a man in Clayton County.

Police say Aaron Allen was shot on March 10 after a struggle with an unidentified person. The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in College Park.

Allen was taken to the hospital, but later died, according to authorities.

Police have not identified a suspect, and ask for your help with any information you may have on the shooting.

You can report information to Clayton County police by calling Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

