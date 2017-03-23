'The Big Bang Theory' renewed for 2 more seasons

Are you a fan of "The Big Bang Theory?"

If so, you're in luck because you'll be seeing a lot more of it.

The comedy, which is consistently one of the most popular shows on TV, has been renewed for two more seasons, which means there will be at least 12 seasons of the show.

"The Big Bang Theory" debuted in 2007.

The renewal of the comedy comes after it was announced that a spinoff of the show would debut next season. "Young Sheldon" will be based on Jim Parson's character on "Big Bang Theory" from when he was younger and growing up in Texas.

(MORE: CBS announces new comedy based on 'Big Bang Theory's' Sheldon Cooper)

Parsons has won multiple Emmy awards playing Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory," and is set to narrate the new show, while Iain Armitage will play younger Sheldon.

"The Big Bang Theory" is filmed in front of a live audience, and I'll head back to the set in Burbank to sit in the audience for a second straight year in late April. Be sure and follow me on Facebook for social updates after the show.

You can watch "The Big Bang Theory" every Thursday night at 8 p.m. on CBS46.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.