Police: Man arrested after robbing McDonald's with toy gun

Police say a man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a McDonald's in Henry County with a toy gun.

The McDonald's in the 800 block of Highway 138 in Stockbridge was robbed around 1:15 a.m. on March 14, according to authorities.

Police say Rodney Flournoy Jr. took about $900 from the restaurant and fled from the scene in a Kia SUV.

Despite escaping, police say a witness was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle Flournoy Jr. was driving, which ultimately led authorities to him.

Police say when they found Flournoy Jr., they also found the stolen money and what was determined to be a toy AK47.

Flournoy Jr. was arrested on March 22 and booked into the Henry County Jail.

