Police: Man arrested after robbing McDonald's with toy gun

The Union County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating two suspects wanted for distribution of meth and heroin.More >
Marcus Allen Pitts was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Newton County Detention Center.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying human remains found near Interstate 85 in Banks County.More >
The Polk County Police Department has arrested and charged three people with crimes related to possession of images of child pornography and other violations of Georgia laws after a several week long investigation.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Texas man is accused of persuading a 14-year-old girl they were husband and wife, and police say the teen’s mother knew about their so-called marriage.More >
