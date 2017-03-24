Nearly 30 vehicle break-ins reported at fire stations

CBS46 has been reporting on a disturbing trend for months involving firefighters busy saving the lives of others being targeted by criminals.

We've reported on guns belonging to firefighters being stolen out of their personal vehicles across metro Atlanta, and it just happened again.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, nearly 30 vehicles were hit at seven fire stations in Coweta and Fayette counties. In Peachtree City, five cars were hit. In Newnan, the fire chief tells CBS46 that nine cars were targeted, and Coweta County reported 15.

Coweta County Fire Chief Pat Wilson says he is sickened that four of his fire stations were among those targeted.

“It is very frustrating, very disappointing,” Wilson contended.

“They hit us pretty hard down here,” shared William Gaddy, a firefighter at Station 12 in Coweta County, which is just steps away from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office East Precinct.

Coweta County, Newnan and Peachtree City all confirm guns were taken from firefighter's personal vehicles.

“We should be able to come here and serve the community and not have to worry about our watching out things,” Gaddy stated.

At the station on Lower Fayetteville Road in Newnan, video captured a man breaking into to a firefighter’s truck.

“I believe that until they are caught, they are probably going to go to other departments and hit other people,” Gaddy added.

In most cities and counties in Georgia, firefighters are not allowed to bring their guns into the fire station, which is why so many are left in personal vehicles.

Surveillance video from Coweta County

Thefts at fire stations a growing trend

This comes on the heels of several break-ins reported at area fire stations.

Back in January, four fire stations were hit in Gwinnett County where vehicle windows were broke and at least one gun was stolen. In February, someone broke into vehicles at the Midtown Fire Station on Monroe. Three vehicles were targeted in that case.

Last week in East Point, a man was arrested for vandalizing cars outside of Fire Station 4 on Ben Hill Road. Also last week in Forsyth County, three fire stations were hit and police say thieves made off with several guns.

