Amber Alert issued for abducted California children

Police are searching for two missing California toddlers and an Amber Alert has been issued as a result.

Carlos Cortez, 2, and Jayden Cortez, 1, were abducted during a vehicle theft in Cathedral City on Thursday.

Police are looking for a 2016 Honda Accord with tinted windows and the California license tag of 7TJR654.

No word on the suspect.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0303.

