Rapper Rick Ross appears in court on kidnapping, battery charges

Rapper Rick Ross appeared in a Fayette County courtroom Friday to face kidnapping and battery charges in connection to an incident at his home in June of 2015.

The incident allegedly happened on June 7, 2015 when the service workers held a party at Ross's estate without his permission. Attorneys argued the workers had extended family staying with them inside the home, despite no permission for them to be there.

The home is the largest in Georgia with 109 rooms. It was once owned by boxer Evander Holyfield.

According to investigators, Ross, whose real name is William Roberts and his bodyguard Nadrian James forced the men into the guest house of the home and held them against their will for several hours. Court papers said Ross beat one of the victims with a Glock pistol.

Ross maintains he acted in self-defense and if proven, the charges could be dropped. Friday, defense attorney Steven Sadow explained to the judge why both Ross and James acted in self-defense. The state disagreed, arguing the men used violence and intimidation.

The case hasn't gone to trial yet. The clerk's office tells CBS46 that there's a tentative date scheduled for May.

Ross has been out on bond for about a year and a half.

Ross was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery. James was charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery.

One victim says he lost the use of his jaw and was unable to chew his own food as a result of the attack. The victim also had two chipped teeth, a neck injury and numerous scratches and bruises, according to court papers.

