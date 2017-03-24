Man killed after smashing through guard rail, crash landing onto ground below

The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
Marcus Allen Pitts was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Newton County Detention Center.More >
The American Civil Liberties Union's (ACLU) Minnesota chapter is calling for an investigation into a police department after year-old dash cam footage of a traffic stop was recently released.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying human remains found near Interstate 85 in Banks County.More >
