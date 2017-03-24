Man killed after smashing through guard rail, crash landing onto ground below

A middle school chorus teacher is dead after driving his vehicle off I-575 on Cobb County and crash landing onto the ground below.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Friday near Ridgewalk Parkway, just north of Woodstock.

Kevin White, 37, was killed when his pickup truck plunged off of a 100 foot embankment on I-575 and down to the ground below.

According to police, White drove through a construction zone, went airborne over the side of a guard rail spanning the Little River Bridge and crash landed onto the ground.

White worked as a chorus teacher at ET Booth Middle School in Woodstock.

The school has issued a statement, saying their praying for White's family.

Counselors will be on hand at the school next week.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.