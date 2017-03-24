Man wanted for sex crimes against children caught in DeKalb County

A Barrow County man wanted on 15 felony counts of child molestation is being bars after being arrested in DeKalb County on Thursday.

Eric Bernard Blackwell was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and is being held in the Barrow County Detention Center on multiple charges including, cruelty to children, incest, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation and aggravated child molestation.

Police received a tip that Blackwell was staying at a hotel in DeKalb County and that's where he was arrested.

He is currently awaiting his first appearance in court.

