Adairsville PD K-9 officer passes away after being hit by vehicle

An Adairsville Police K-9 officer who escaped his kennel in Cedartown on Thursday has passed away after he was struck by a vehicle in Polk County.

Nero, a 6 year-old brindle-colored Dutch Shepherd, was reported missing on Thursday and was eventually found but had sustained severe injuries to his hind legs.

Nero was taken to a specialist in Marietta.

He passed away around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The department has received enormous support on social media since announcing Nero's passing.

