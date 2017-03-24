Police officer found dead in Henry County

The GBI is investigating after the body of a Henry County police officer was found at the end of a cul-de-sac behind a Publix location on Loop Road near Highway 20 Friday morning.

The officer, who hasn't been identified, was found in his uniform. Authorities tell CBS46 News that the officer died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Another officer was patrolling the area when he came across the deceased officer around 12 p.m.

The deceased officer had been on the job for more than 10 years and was a husband and father.

The GBI will determine the exact cause of death.

