Marietta man sentenced to 10 years after paying for child pornography

A man living in Marietta has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for facilitating the production and transportation of child pornography into the United States.

Karl Touset, 72, paid a woman in the Philippines to provided him with photographs of young girls stripping and showing their genitals. He also watched the minors on webcams and instructed them on which sexual acts he wanted them to perform.

“This defendant preyed on girls as young as nine years old to satisfy his perverse sexual desires,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn. “Unfortunately, extreme poverty in many parts of the world affords individuals like Touset the opportunity to exploit children across national borders."

It was his money transfer and e-mail companies that helped track his conduct.

A money transfer company provided authorities with a group of individuals who were sending small amounts of money to countries associated with sex tourism and child pornography. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children then worked with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to isolate perpetrators and identify Touset. (HSI operates under the the U.S. Investigations and Custom's Enforcement agency.)

HSI agents, after receiving a search warrant for his house in Marietta, found more than 6000 files containing child pornography in his possession, which authorities say cost him more than $55,000 between 2012 and 2015.

An analysis of his computers showed that he'd been communicating for at least four years with the woman in the Philippines to arrange the underage exploitation. He had two laptops with two external hard drives, which contained photographs and videos of young girls exposing themselves and performing acts on other minors.

Touset is not allowed parole after pleading guilty.

The case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. For more information, click HERE.

