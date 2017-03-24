$100,000 grant to fund the Greenbriar community

An authorization given by Councilmember Keisha Lance Bottoms allowed the City of Atlanta to accept a $100,000 grant. This Grant will fund and Improve the Greenbriar Towncenter Livable Communities Initiative (LCI).

The purpose of the LCI program is to promote greater livability, mobility and development alternatives in existing employment and town centers.

“Economic development and investment in southwest Atlanta is picking up," said Bottoms. "The Greenbriar Towncenter LCI update gives the community a powerful voice in what the future of this vital commercial area will be." This study update will focus heavily on land use, and current and future transportation needs of the area.

Beginning in 2001, the City of Atlanta saw a great opportunity to study the Greenbriar Mall area in Southwest Atlanta. Right now, the area has existing infrastructure that can support development of vacant lands and redevelopment/reuse of existing facilities.

