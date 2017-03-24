Atlanta University Center students will sleep on brown street tonight

More than 300 students from Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College will sleep on Brown Street tonight to bring awareness to the homeless.

Organized by the LYTEhouse student group, "A Night on Brown Street" will begin on March 24 at 8 p.m. and will end at 5 a.m the next morning.

This event will help students understand what life is like without shelter.

According to reports, there are 14,000 people considered homeless in Georgia and that includes families with children.

“We will have a Hunger 101 simulation,” said LYTEhouse vice president Cameron Edge, a sophomore who is majoring in sociology and African American studies. “We will have different tables that shelterless people would actually have to go to – the public aid office, Veteran Affairs, the food pantry. Only 68 can be served, so not everyone who goes to the pantry will eat.”

Last year, LYTEhouse spent 48 hours sleeping in a homeless shelter.

“We spent 48 hours in downtown Atlanta,” said LYTEhouse president Kamren Rollins, a junior who is majoring in English and Latin American studies. “We tried to sleep in front of Atlanta City Hall, but it was freezing. You had to keep moving to stay warm and use the restroom in the bushes. We met a lot of good people in the cold that were without shelter.”

Over $4,000 was raised by the organization to purchase 800 lunches and bags of toiletries. Those items will be distributed on March 25 at Hurt Parrk.

Edge hopes that the students will have a different mindset about the homeless. He states, “A lot of times, the shelterless are people who have had unfortunate circumstances. Some are veterans and some are college graduates who were unable to find a job after they got their degrees.”

Morehouse College Administrators worked closely with LYTEHouse to pull off this event. LYTEhouse's mission is to support social justice issues.

