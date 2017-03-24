Galleria, Cumberland Mall plan parking crackdowns as Suntrust Park opens

The Atlanta Braves have secured more than 12,000 parking spaces around the new Suntrust Park, but fans will want to familiarize themselves with where those spots are, as certain areas will be off-limits for Braves parking.

Cumberland Mall officials plan to start towing people who park in their parking lots and leave to go to the game. At the Galleria Centre, where parking has been free since the mall opened in 1982, Lanier Parking will take over management of the parking decks there. People will be charged to enter and park, and parking for Braves games will not be permitted with the exception of a handful of games, and only if parking is purchased in advance.

The enhanced parking security measures will be put in place especially on days when the team plays at Suntrust Park.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.