Jennifer Garner movie based in Atlanta creates drama

Moviemaking is a $7 billion dollar business in Georgia, and employs around 25,000 Georgians.

Jennifer Garner is starring in a 20th Century Fox movie filming in the Buckhead area of Atlanta right now. It's a drama, but there's another drama playing off camera.

It's about a neighborhood family driven crazy by a humming generator in the movie crew's base camp. The family appealed to the Georgia Film Office, police and their councilwomen to no avail.

That's when they decided they'd Better Call Harry.

