Parents want answers after racist message at Cobb County school

CBS46 is staying on top of the latest developments surrounding a racist message targeting African-American students at a Cobb County high school.

(MORE: Cobb County responds to "profane and bigoted" social media post)

I spoke with parents who say they took their concerns to the board, but they still don't have answers.

It's been 16 days since we first showed you a racist, anti-African American message written and posted by a North Cobb High School student. For almost three weeks, parents like Eddie Harris have asked the same questions.

"How do you discipline anybody else, and give the proper punishment when you have something so black and white," asks Harris.

I found out neither the district nor school administration can release any information surrounding student discipline because of federal law.

Parents are getting tired.

"Why is the investigation taking so long?" asks a parent.

I asked a Cobb County Schools spokesperson the same question. She says the investigation is still ongoing because the chief investigator is dealing with health issues. However, she does say it's almost over.

For now, Ashley Mitchell and several other parents are taking matters into their own hands, confronting school board members at their monthly meeting.

"Really to get some justice and find out what's going on with the kid, if he's expelled, suspended," says a parent.

What they found most appalling was the response form their own leaders.

"They all sat back on limited time that was given to us as parents and said nothing. Nothing at all," says a parent.

I called board member Randy Scamihorn, as North Cobb High School is part of his jurisdiction.

"Often times we as board members get frustrated because our hands our tied," says Scamihorn. "It's not to say we should hide behind that, but it's a reality."

Scamihorn says he's not speaking for the entire board, but calls the post atrocious. He says right now, he's planning a meeting with parents in the area.

Given the parent's level of concern, I questioned a Cobb County Schools spokesperson about added security at the high school's prom, which is Saturday. She says there will be extra security, but then again, she says there's extra security every year.

