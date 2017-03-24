Georgia man pleads guilty to rigged foreclosure auction bids

CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.More >
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.More >
A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
A Fayette County man died early Friday morning as a result of a stab wound in his home.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >