4 students treated, 4 in custody after fight at Stone Mountain High School

The Union County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating two suspects wanted for distribution of meth and heroin.More >
Marcus Allen Pitts was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Newton County Detention Center.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying human remains found near Interstate 85 in Banks County.More >
The Polk County Police Department has arrested and charged three people with crimes related to possession of images of child pornography and other violations of Georgia laws after a several week long investigation.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.More >
The Environmental Protection Agency took action against DeKalb County this week for problems associated with a number of sanitary sewer spills.More >
A bond hearing is being held Friday for a man charged in the death of his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.More >
Chief Joe Spillane tells CBS46 he was stopped last weekend near the Fayette County Square for not maintaining a lane.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
