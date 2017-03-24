4 students treated, 4 in custody after fight at Stone Mountain High School

Officials say four students were treated by EMS, and four students are in custody after a fight at Stone Mountain High School.

The fight occurred at the end of the school day, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County School District.

The spokesperson says a school resource officer used pepper spray to try and bring the situation under control, which is why four students had to receive medical treatment.

The complete statement from the district spokesperson is provided below:

“A verbal argument among some students at Stone Mountain High School resulted in two fights at the end of the school day. In an effort to bring the situation under control, a School Resource Officer activated pepper spray. Four students were treated by EMS for exposure to the pepper spray; and four students are in custody as a result of the incident. The health and safety of our students and staff are always our top priorities. We will not tolerate misbehavior on our school campuses. This matter will be investigated and students who violated the district’s Student Code of Conduct will be disciplined.”

