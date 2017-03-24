Homeowners return as NTSB retrieves black box in Cobb County plane crash

The investigation continues into what caused a pilot to crash his plane into the front yard of a Cobb County home.

During a briefing Saturday, federal investigators said the pilot, who has yet to be identified was having an issue with the Cessna Citation I's autopilot feature. Investigators said they recovered the plane's flight data recorder, also known as the "black box".

In addition, NTSB said they'll review the radar data from the plane.

Homeowners thankful, neighbors on guard

"Now this morning when I'm outside having my coffee, I see three planes," a neighbor said. "Now, I look up every time a plane flies over."

No one on the ground was injured in the neighborhood along Vistawood Lane in Marietta Friday night; the home was empty at the time. The homeowners, back at home Saturday after the crash said they don't want the focus on them, but want people to think of the pilot who lost his life.

"By the divine providence of God, we were at a church service last night," the homeowner said surveying what was left of he and his wife's home on Saturday.

Fire from the plane spread to their home, which was completely destroyed. Another home, next door, was also damaged in the fire.

A spokesperson with the FAA says the plane went down about three miles northeast of Cobb County International Airport/McCollum Field. The plane was headed to Fulton County Airport from Cincinnati, according to the spokesperson.

'Plane in distress'

Dennell Boyd, a spokesperson with the Cobb County Fire Department, said emergency crews received a call about a "plane in distress" at 7:25 p.m. and arrived at the scene six minutes later. Boyd says when they arrived at the scene, they found a home completely on fire after the planed crashed near the home.

A witness who called 911, said he was playing Frisbee when he saw the plane go into a tailspin. Another witness talked with CBS46 reporter Kim Passoth and explained seeing the plane go down while playing with his kids.

Pics pour in

Several images have been posted to Twitter showing smoke and damage.

On Twitter, Amy Gravley says the plane crashed near her brother's home.

