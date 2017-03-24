Homeowners return as NTSB retrieves black box in Cobb County plane crash

One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.
A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.
Chief Joe Spillane tells CBS46 he was stopped last weekend near the Fayette County Square for not maintaining a lane.
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.
