Man reports seeing 6-foot gator in north Georgia lake

Police are warning residents to be on alert after a man reported seeing a six-foot alligator in a Coweta County lake.

The man says he saw the alligator in Marimac Lakes near Senoia on Monday.

Park crews say the rumors are actually attracting more people to the area in hopes of seeing the gator.

Police are increasing patrols of the lake and are warning parents to watch their children when they visit.

So far, there have been no obvious signs of the alligator.

