Bomb threat forces evacuation of Henry County middle school

Officials at a Henry County middle school were forced to evacuate the facility on Friday after reports of a bomb threat.

Students at Ola Middle School in McDonough were evacuated as local law enforcement combed the building. Nothing was found at students were allowed back in but the incident caused a delay in dismissal.

The school was cleared just before 4:30 p.m. and students and faculty were allowed to leave at that time.

