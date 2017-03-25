Missing Atlanta girl located safe

Crews searching for an Atlanta girl who never returned after leaving her home Friday night have located the girl.

Essence Rice, 12, hadn't been heard from since leaving her home on the 1500 block of Hardee Street Friday night.

She is described as a black female standing around 5'2" and weighing around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black fur boots and a black and pink book bag.

She was found around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

