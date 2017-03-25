Marietta couple was at church when plane crashed into yard, sparked fire

Saturday afternoon, all of the debris had been removed from in front of a Marietta home where a plane had crashed the day before. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Our cameras caught Norm and Barbara Keller looking at what's left of their home after a fire engulfed it following a plane crash Friday night. They offered few words on camera but said they don't want the attention to be on them right now, rather the pilot who lost his life.

"We by the divine providence of God, we were at church service last night and not at the house but please pray for his family and his self," said Norm.

We're learning more about the Kellers, who neighbors describe as salt-of-the earth type people.

"They're devout Christians who serve all the time," said neighbor Tom Karry.

Norm is a deacon at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta. His wife Barbara said they were at church on a Friday because of Lent.

Neighbors said they're inspired by how they're handling this situation.

"I could not believe his attitude, so cheerful," said Walter Strickland. "I walked down here with them and we saw the house together at the same time and he said only problem is my tax returns are on the table."

We've learned this is the second time the Kellers returned to the scene. They first came Friday night, immediately after the crash.

"They were jovial, they were smiling," said Karry. "They were like 'we were at church.'"

Norm said they are now staying with their daughter.

Couple surveys damage scene

