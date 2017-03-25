10 Fastest Growing Cities in the U.S. in 2016

The U.S. Census Bureau has released its list of the fastest growing cities in the United States in 2016 and Atlanta ranked high on the list.

With a growing movie industry, tons of corporate relocation and competitive real estate prices, Atlanta ranked as the fourth fastest growing city by population in 2016.

Nearly every city on the list is in the southern part of the United States.

Check out the 10 fastest growing cities in 2016!

