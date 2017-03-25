Police locate woman reported missing as flight traveled through Atlanta

A woman missing for over a month has been located in Atlanta.

Shirley Ngum Ngang was found at the SunTrust building on Peachtree Road in Atlanta on Saturday.

Atlanta Police were looking for her after was she was reported missing by her sister at the end of February. Ngang was initially transported to Grady Hospital during a layover while on a flight from Houston to Miami.

Police said the 35-year-old's luggage was at Hartsfield-Jackson airport. She was last seen at the hospital's main branch on Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. in Downtown Atlanta.

Police didn't immediately say why Ngang was hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to call Atlanta Police at 404-546-4235.

